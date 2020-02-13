Authorities say Sioux City fire has claimed 3rd victim

A third person has died from injuries suffered in a Sioux City house fire.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said in a news release Wednesday that 26-year-old Juan Galarza died at a hospital.

He was injured in the Feb. 6 blaze that killed 57-year-old Andrew Godberson and 24-year-old Jessica Fischer, both of Sioux City.

Firefighters found Godberson, Fischer and Galarza in the house basement and rushed them to a hospital. The fire cause remains under investigation. A fire official says investigators were unable to recover any working smoke alarms in the house.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)