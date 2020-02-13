Authorities seize cash, paraphernalia, $10k worth of drugs in Mitchell

Authorities seized cash, paraphernalia, and $10,000 worth of drugs after an anonymous tip on Tuesday.

Mitchell police responded to a motel in the 1700 block of S. Burr Street after receiving a call from an unknown caller at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say arriving officers made contact with two people in the motel room and smelled marijuana.

The James Valley Drug Taskforce later executed search warrants at the motel room, at a residence in the 800 block of N. Duff Street, and at two separate storage units.

Altogether authorities seized drug paraphernalia, approx. 86 packages of marijuana weighing approx. 2.75 pounds, 27 containers of butane hash oil, 78 containers of individually packaged marijuana wax, 8 containers of THC capsules, and 7 bags of THC food items, 2 THC inhalers, 16 THC vape pen cartridges, a digital scale, empty plastic baggies, and $3,492 cash.

Authorities say the drugs were purchased at a dispensary in Colorado and transported to Mitchell with the intent to redistribute them.

41-year-old Ryan Michael Suing and 39-year-old Jennifer Rennee Thaler were both arrested on possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana charges.

Authorities say Suing and Thaler were the two people inside the motel room and lived at the residence on N. Duff Street.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and that more charges may be coming.

The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, The Mitchell Police Division, The Davison County Sheriff’s Office, The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and The South Dakota Highway Patrol were involved with the Investigation.

