Autopsy on body found next to missing woman's vehicle to be conducted Wednesday

Police say the results from an autopsy being conducted on a body found next to a missing Sioux Falls woman's vehicle may be released as soon as Wednesday.

Angela Armstrong's SUV was found in a garage in southern Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Police say a body was found next to the vehicle, but have not confirmed whether it is Armstrong's.

A family member previously told Dakota News Now Armstrong's body has been found, and other family members posted to Facebook that the body found was hers. Investigators say the height and weight of the body match Armstrong.

Armstrong has been missing since June 3. Authorities repeatedly asked for assistance in her search after they ran out of leads.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said officers searched the apartment garage on S. Beal Avenue Tuesday afternoon after someone reported a suspicious odor.

Clemens said the garage did not belong to Armstrong. He said Armstrong did live nearby, but investigators still are not certain how the apartment is connected to Armstrong.

While the preliminary results for the autopsy could be released Wednesday, Clemens said the results from the toxicology could take over a month.