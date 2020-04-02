Avera doctor discusses gloves, masks and respirators for patients

Doctor Anthony Hericks understands the frustration of being at home and practicing social distancing. "It's distressing for everybody. Staying at home is not necessarily the American way. it's not anybody's way," said Hericks.

Avera coronavirus ICU room

While the streets of Sioux Falls are eerily quiet, there is a manageable yet increase of activity inside the sterile walls of the ICU at Avera McKennan. Dr. Hericks and others are caring for those who are ill now and preparing for what could lie ahead. So far, supplies of protective gear are adequate.

"Our administration and our supply chain is got to be some of the best in the nation. They're fighting hard to get what we need and we get what's available and hopefully if we do get a surge and when the surge hits we'll have the supplies to take care of patients the best that we can," said Hericks.

Tough decisions are made. "And then the question becomes if you run out of ventilators, who gets one and who doesn't and those are there are ethical decisions that we are unfortunately prepared to make," said Hericks.

Doctor Hericks says there are so many unknowns to how COVID-19 acts in the body. "We're starting to figure out that it treats some people differently than other people," said Hericks.

And as they learn more about the coronavirus pandemic, they are thankful for the protective gear, and that there is enough staff to care with compassion. Caregivers are helping to bridge the gap between isolated patients and loved ones.

"The staff has ipads on the floor and people have iphones, We're trying to get people set up on facetime and help them interact," said Hericks.

While the hospital team cares for those in the beds now, it's the uncertainty of how others outside are determining the future.

"If we didn't have any contact with anybody but our direct family, it could potentially just go away," said Hericks.

For now, the team cares and prepares.

"If we don't plan for the worst and hope for the best, I think outcomes will be worse and we wished we'd had done more. That's the Avera way we're looking at this. We are hopefully going to find that sweet spot where we're doing the right thing," said Hericks.