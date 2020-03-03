Avera Health announces major donation to Presentation College

Avera Health has announced a big donation to Presentation College in Aberdeen.

The health system donated $150,000 during the college's Black & White Ball on Saturday.

The Presentation Sisters previously announced they would match all donations at this year's ball, so the gift effectively becomes $300,000.

“[We] saw an opportunity at the ‘Once in a Blue Moon’ Black & White Ball to make a ‘Once in a Blue Moon’ gift,” said Sister Janice Klein.

"Avera greatly benefits from the education that students receive at Presentation College," Avera Vice President of Operations Debbie Streier said. "These students walk our halls as employees in many departments. Nursing, radiology, business, athletic training and nurse practitioners are just a few of the degrees that have benefited Avera St. Luke’s."

Avera said the donation will be used in the area of greatest need for the college, and will provide scholarships for students.