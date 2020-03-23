Avera Health lab validated for COVID-19 testing

Avera’s laboratory in Sioux Falls has been verified by the South Dakota Department of Health to perform COVID-19 testing, the health system announced on Monday.

The additional testing will be able to process up to 200 more tests a day.

“We are incredibly proud of the teamwork that was involved in making this happen so quickly. This will benefit our patients, health care workers, and the general public. The health and safety of our patients and communities are the utmost importance to Avera. We hope the addition of more testing sites will expedite results and calm worries,” said Bruce Prouse, MD, Clinical Vice President of the Avera Laboratory Service Line.

All test results will be sent to the state for reporting purposes. Patients with positive test results will be contacted with instructions on how to care for themselves at home, symptom management, and when to contact health care provider if symptoms worsen.