Avera Health postponing some elective surgeries due to COVID-19

Avera Health says it is postponing some elective surgeries due to the spread of COVID-19 cases.

All critical procedures needed are still available, according to a press release from Avera issued Thursday morning.

Avera officials say all patients whose procedures are postponed are being contacted.

The announcement comes in tandem with a recommendation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that all elective surgeries and non-essential medical or dental procedures be delayed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Avera said a "multidisciplinary group" of physicians developed a triage protocol to make decisions about elective surgeries.

