Avera Health relaxes visitor policy

Avera Health is now allowing some visitors at its hospitals and clinics after it temporarily restricted all visitors due to COVID-19.

One visitor per day will be allowed to visit patients at Avera hospitals, surgery centers, and emergency departments.

Patients and visitors must wear masks within an Avera facility, and will be screened for temperature and symptoms of COVID-19 before entering the building.

Officials say some Avera facilities may have different rules or implement changes at different times, so they are asking you to check with your local facility.

Starting in late March, Avera began prohibiting nearly all visitors to stop the spread of COVID-19. Avera officials say now that masks are readily available, they can begin relaxing this policy.

Sanford Health made a similar announcement earlier this week.