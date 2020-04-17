Avera Health implementing workforce measures, furloughing 650 employees

Avera Health is implementing workforce measures due to COVID-19, including furloughing 650 employees and reducing the hours of 1,500 employees system-wide.

Avera says while it prepares for surge capacity amid the peak of COVID-19 infections, many functions of Avera have been reduced by half or more, including clinic visits and outpatient surgeries.

Avera says organization leaders are also sharing the financial impact by taking pay reductions, including physicians.

“Our mission calls us to be good stewards of all our resources during this pandemic, protect our employees’ jobs for the long-term and remain a strong resource for the community now and in the future,” said Bob Sutton, President and CEO of Avera Health. “We want to treat our employees with dignity and respect during this incredibly challenging time.”

Avera says their main focus right now is preparing for and getting through the surge capacity.

Avera is working to consider how clinical and non-clinical employees who are furloughed can be reassigned.

“This is not a decision we wanted to make or one we take lightly. We had to take immediate action to ensure we can sustain our clinical operations during the surge and after the surge ends. We will continually be evaluating our finances and workforce needs and hope to call employees back as soon as our volumes support it,” Sutton said.

Avera has approximately 19,000 employees across a five-state region.