Avera Health to join study of plasma therapy for COVID-19

A Sioux Falls-based health system is joining a national coalition to test a potential therapy for COVID-19 patients.

Avera Health is joining a study to test convalescent plasma therapy, the provider announced Wednesday.

The Food and Drug Administration announced April 3 that Mayo Clinic would lead a national initiative to expand access to convalescent plasma treatment. Avera is one of 1,046 participating sites.

Avera says the therapy involves the infusion of donated blood plasma from an individual who has recovered from COVID-19 into a patient who is hospitalized with severe or life-threatening symptoms of the virus.

Officials say Avera is currently contacting recovering COVID-19 patients to see if they would be willing to donate plasma.

Avera says they are the first health care provider in the area to take part in the study.