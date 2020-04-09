Avera McKennan adds 150 rooms at Prairie Center for COVID-19 surge

It’s a question many hospital officials have been asking; how do you prepare for an influx of patients like you've never seen before?

South Dakota is expected to see its peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations this June.

Officials have projected that up to 5,000 ICU beds could be needed when South Dakota's cases peak, forcing hospitals like Avera McKennan to start working on "surge capacity."

Time is of the essence… right now that’s especially true for health care providers.

“We will be ready, that’s the plan. We want to make sure out staff, our physicians and our nurses at least be ready so when the surge hits, we’re able to take care of our patients," said David Flicek, President and CEO of Avera McKennan.

Avera McKennan has called time a gift, allowing them to prepare for when the projected COVID surge hits South Dakota…

“…we’re adding 3 new ICUs. From there, we’re gonna then go methodically through the hospital. Once the hospital would be full, as an example, we’d then go over to the Prairie Center.”

In addition to their 545 beds, they’re planning to create space for 150 additional patient rooms in the Prairie Center, located on the main campus in Sioux Falls, by moving out most of the center’s clinics and services by April 10th.

“…so that we can go back into that space and start allowing for beds, IV poles, computers so we can get it up and running just to make them ready for hospital beds.”

This plan has been in the works for a couple weeks, driven by a consensus of about 75 clinicians and administrators that have come together for their community.

“How we did this is we allowed the emergency room to make the decision on how they’re going to expand. We’ve allowed the hospitals to figure out how to expand into what areas of the hospitals. Our critical care physicians were able to have decisions on were the next ICU was.”

Now, the staff at Avera waits for the predicted surge.

“Even for our staff, they are anxious, but they are ready and they feel really good about taking care of their friends and neighbors. I think right now we feel that we have a plan we just need to execute on it. We have been given the gift of time. And so we feel with that time, let’s make the best use of it and let’s really plan for a surge.”

They also said they're trying to get about 300 beds in the next two weeks.

While the hope is that the surge won’t reach this peak they’re still preparing for the worst.