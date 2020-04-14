Avera Medical Minunte: Maintaining the basics to prevent COVID-19 infection

It' s likely that South Dakota will soon eclipse 1,000 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus.

This entire situation has medical leaders statewide concerned. They want people to keep doing the basics to protect themselves from getting sick.

Dakota News Now's Brian Allen was able to spend some time talking with Doctor Kevin Post with Avera Health about the Do's and the Don'ts of COVID-19.

Brian Allen: Dr.Post, thanks for being with us. When I was growing up I always heard the phrase that 'an ounce of prevention was worth a pound of cure'. What do you want people to be keeping in mind in terms of preventing them getting sick with COVID-19?

Dr. Kevin Post: Yeah Brian that's an excellent point to make. Prevention is the main thing and that's we have been saying now for several weeks. Staying home. Trying to isolate yourself from others. Social distancing. The six feet apart. That continues to be very important. And then just very basic personal hygiene. Such as hand washing, washing with soap for more than 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer with more than 60% alcohol base, it's very important. And then if you cough or sneeze make sure you cover your mouth in an appropriate way. Such as a napkin or a Kleenex or with your elbow.

Brian Allen: Thankfully we do have a lot of people who are following the stay at home recommendations. They're not going out as much but the other side of that coin I think could be maybe people getting complacent about taking those measures that you just mentioned. Are you worried about complacency as this continues for weeks now?

Dr. Kevin Post: I am because we are in somewhat of a lull from when we first heard about the pandemic with the coronavirus to the pandemic actually affecting our area here in the Midwest. In that lull period it does become very hard for people and that's human, that's normal. It doesn't hardly seem real to us in this area. Because of that I think it becomes hard to maintain. It's very hard for humans to not socially be around each other. Be around friends and family and keep those traditions we have always been accustomed to and that are special to us.

Brian Allen: Dr. Post, what are the specific sytmptoms that people can be looking out for because it's not secret here....we're in the middle of flu season. My wife last week came down with Strep Throat, she didn't know if she should worry about it being COVID-19. What are the benchmarks that people can be looking out for here?

Dr. Kevin Post: The main benchmark symptoms continue to be the same: That is cough, shortness of breath, an onset of fever within the last two weeks. Of course if you have been around someone who has tested positive for COVID or comes from a high risk area that also remains something to factor in. Basically cough, shortness of breath and fever would be the main core symptoms.

For more information be sure to head over Avera.org .

