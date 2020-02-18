Avera Medical Minute: Personalized Plans at Avera Human Performance Center

Gene Sehr has decided to set new fitness goals. "The hardest part is just getting started. I mean, I'm getting to be middle-aged so, at my age you've just got to get out and do something to be active," said Sehr.

Sehr chose to join a class at the Avera Human performance center where setting personal goals is a part of the plan.

Hannah Neilson with Avera Sports says the class is well rounded and encourages personal time in the gym.

"We work to increase your balance, stability, strength, cardio...so you're getting a bit of everything," said Nielson.

Realizing your progress is a huge motivator. "You can see that improvement and than as you go on through the weeks you might increase your weight and so then we kind of track that on the way too," said Nielson.

Derek Ferley at Avera Sports says even though you may join a class, you are treated as a person.

"The last 25 to 30 years, is that we've been taking this small group setting, individualizing it for the people in those groups," said Ferley.

Although aerobic workouts are beneficial, Ferley says high-intensity interval training has brought great results.

"Well nowadays we know that you can get a lot more out of your workout by varying the intensity and the bout durations, and so even for those athletes that maybe are doing a half ironman or an ironman, they can get a lot of benefit out of doing a pretty short but high-intensity training program," said Ferley.

And whether you're a beginner or have signed up for a triathlon, athletes encourage each other, behind these doors at the Avera Human performance center.

The Avera Human Performance Center also offers training in their cycling studio, TRX suspension training program, and their AR fit program to develop strength and stamina.