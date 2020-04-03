Avera: Retirement community resident in Sioux Falls dies from COVID-19

Avera Health officials confirmed that a resident of the Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Soux Falls has died from COVID-19.

Prince of Peace administrator Justin Hinker confirmed the death Friday.

“The health and safety of our residents is our priority, and we are deeply saddened by this loss,” Hinker said. “We will take all precautions possible to stop the spread of this virus in our facility.”

Two additional Prince of Peace residents also recently tested positive for COVID-19, Avera said.

Avera Prince of Peace is setting-up a unit that is separated from the other units where all COVID positive residents will be staying. This has shown to minimize infection to other residents. Staff are in close communications with the State Department of Health and Avera infectious disease specialists to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps at this time.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in our nation and our region, the Avera long-term care community has taken very proactive steps to protect residents, including closing down to visitors, eliminating group dining and group activities.