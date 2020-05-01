Avera St. Luke's Hospital is working to help business owners open safely

Avera St. Luke's Hospital in Aberdeen is working to help business owners open safely.

This comes after the City Council agreed to a resolution that allows businesses to start operating again in the Hub City.

"We should think of a way to help them open in the safest, healthiest manner," said Amy Blackstone, the Foundation Director at Avera St. Luke's said.

"We're excited about the soft opening, it's going to give us a chance to turn that corner," said Casey Weismantel, the Executive Director of the Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Casey Weismantel with the Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said many people in the city are looking to move forward.

"We're ready to open up and have businesses and our parks open," Weismantel said.

The staff at Avera St. Luke's Hospital are working to do their part to help.

"What a better way to do it than show what we're experts at," Blackstone said.

Hospital leaders decided they could help provide health information to business owners, but they took it one step further.

They are giving them thermometers to make sure employees aren't coming back to work sick.

"I've got a list of about 50 so far that we'll be distributing to," Blackstone said.

Aver St. Luke's will provide as many thermometers as they can, even after those first 50 are distributed.

"We've had such a positive response we may have to start by just giving some one, one, and then work to maybe go back and get more in their hands as businesses need them," Blackstone said.