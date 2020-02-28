Avera St. Luke's goes on lock-down as Aberdeen Police search for suspect

Aberdeen Police spent much of the day in and out of the Avera St. Luke's campus.

"About 7:30 this morning we were contacted by the Brooking's Police Department in reference to an incident that happened in Brooking's early this morning. The individual this morning was Ronald Elkins who is originally from Aberdeen," said Patrol Sergeant Tanner Jondahl.

The Avera St. Luke's campus went on lock-down. Something the staff does to protect themselves, the patients, and the visitors.

​"When we lock-down the facility, all doors are locked on the main campus, and really we secure our doors with both electronic lock-down and with our staff monitoring the doors to make sure that no one is coming or leaving the building at that time," Debbie Streier, Vice President of operations at Avera St. Luke's.

The staff at Avera St. Luke's have spent hours training for lock-down situations. The skills gained during that training were used today.

"Our staff was phenomenal, remained calm, made sure that we were following our policies and protocols for an incident like this," Streier said.

Aside from the Avera campus going on lock-down, other buildings did too, including the Aberdeen Family YMCA.

"We swept the building, the person in question was not found in the facility, so then we did not allow anybody in matching that description," said Mike Quast, CEO of the Aberdeen Family YMCA.

The Aberdeen Police Department will continue to assist the Brooking's Police Department with anything they may need going forward.

"We're going to continue monitoring what's going on, if new tips come in, we'll follow up on ever one we can," said Sergeant Jondahl.