UPDATE: Avera St. Luke's now on 'controlled lockdown'

UPDATE, 11:15 a.m.

Avera St. Luke's is moving to a "controlled lockdown," hospital officials say.

According to Avera, that means facilities will remain on heightened alert with additional security at main entrances, and administrators will make rounds with leaders.

Aberdeen police placed the hospital on lockdown at 10 a.m. because they initially believed a suspect wanted on a Brown County warrant was on or near the campus. After investigating, police now believe he is likely not in the area.

Police are still looking for 35-year-old Ronald Elkins. He is believed to be driving a 1999 gold Ford F150 SD #78511V stolen from Brookings. If you see him, call 911.

__________________

Original story

Authorities say Avera St. Luke's Hospital and YMCA facilities in Aberdeen are on lockdown as police search for a man wanted on a warrant.

Police say they are looking for 35-year-old Ronald Elkins on a warrant out of Brown County.

The hospital has been on lockdown since 10 a.m. Police say they believe Elkins is in the area of the hospital.

Authorities say anyone with appointments at the hospital or nearby clinics should not plan on attending until the all clear is given.

Elsen is believed to be driving a 1999 gold Ford F150 SD #78511V stolen from Brookings. Police say if you see Elkins or the vehicle, call 911. Do not approach, as he is believed to be armed.