Avera accepting homemade masks from volunteers

A Sioux Falls-based health provider is looking for volunteers to help create cloth face masks for use at hospitals and clinics as they continue to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The Avera Faith and Community Engage program (F.A.C.E.) aims to make more masks available for patients and employees as COVID-19 puts more pressure on health systems nationwide.

Avera has created a website with guidelines and instructions to make masks. You can find it here.

Avera Foundation leaders will coordinate drop-offs or pickups of the masks.