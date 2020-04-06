Avera Health now offering virtual visits

Avera patients now have the option to virtually visit with many health care professionals from home.

The health care provider announced the launch of Virtual Visits on Monday.

An Avera spokesperson said while virtual visits are not yet available for every Avera provider, new sites and providers are being added to the service each day.

Patients can use two platforms and a variety of communication devices to meet with providers via video chat. Both the AveraNow and AveraChart systems will allow telehealth appointments to take place.

Patients with video-capable mobile devices can go the app store on either Apple or Google Play platforms and download the free AveraNow app. Once installed on a device, users need to create an account. Once that is done, they can use the app to take part in a Virtual Visit appointment with their provider.

You can find more information about Avera's virtual visits googletag.cmd.push(function() { //all 728x90s except in story //728x90 for desktop/tablet, resize to 320x50 for mobile var mapping728 = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([0, 0], [320, 50]).addSize([700, 0], [728,90]).build(); googletag.defineSlot('/63316753/ksfy/web/content/health', [728,90],'gdm-ad-728x90-A').setTargeting("posn",["01"]).defineSizeMapping(mapping728).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); googletag.pubads().setSafeFrameConfig({sandbox: true}); googletag.enableServices(); });