Avera resuming services put on hold due to COVID-19

Avera Health has begun the process of resuming medical services that were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The health care provider announced the resumption Monday, saying the timeline for resuming services at each Avera facility will depend on the readiness of that location.

These services include in-person clinic visits for primary and specialty care as well as planned surgeries, imaging screening tests such as mammography, and procedures such colonoscopy.

"Until there is a vaccine, we will be continuing to care for COVID patients in some facilities," Avera Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Post said. "At the same time, care is needed for everything from illnesses and injuries to cancer screenings and prevention."

Some Avera services were put on hold for a few weeks to allow for surge planning and to preserve valuable personal protective equipment (PPE). Officials say now that these plans are in place and adequate PPE is in stock, Avera can move forward with phasing in its full range of services.

Avera sports and fitness centers are also reopening.

Post said Avera is adding a number of safety and cleanliness procedures during this process. Customers and patients will see these extra measures of safety when they visit:

· There will be spacing stickers on the floors at registration areas.

· Waiting room chairs will be distanced to create a safe space.

· Streamlined processes will be in place at registration to result in shorter visits to a facility.

· Clinic staff will be wearing face masks and other protective equipment as needed.

· All patients will be screened before entering a facility. This includes taking your temperature and asking if you have experienced possible symptoms or exposure to COVID-19. All employees are also screened.

· Hand sanitizer will be available in waiting rooms.

· Visitor restrictions remain in place for clinics, hospitals and long-term care centers.

Avera says clinic staff are contacting patients whose previous planned surgeries, procedures or clinic appointments were postponed.

You can find more information about Avera's plan on their website or by calling 1-877-AT-AVERA.