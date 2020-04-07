Avera suggests considering changes to Easter festivities to prevent coronavirus spread

With the Easter holiday just around the corner, Avera Health has issued a reminder asking individuals and families to consider adapting traditions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

South Dakota and neighboring states are seeing a steady rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, and community spread has been confirmed in many areas. Avera says people can carry the virus and not show symptoms.

“In the wintertime, after the Christmas holiday, we often see a spike in the number of influenza and other contagious illnesses because extended families have come together in close quarters to celebrate," Avera Chief Medical Officer Kevin Post said. "The same thing is possible with the Easter holiday and COVID-19."

The following are ideas for a safer Easter celebration, courtesy Avera Health:

· Watch church services online with your immediate family. Many churches are posting services and sermons online during the COVID-19 outbreak.

· Plan your own family worship service. Dress up, sing or listen to the songs you love, read the Easter story, and pray together. Your church might have ideas or resources to share.

· Have an Easter dinner only with those you share a household with and then gather with extended family via video chat.

· Enjoy an indoor or outdoor egg hunt for your own children. If you are a grandparent, aunt or uncle, virtually join in the fun via video or video chat.

· Look for online ideas for having a virtual Easter egg hunt.

· Take an afternoon walk or bike ride with your immediate family members.

You can find more information on Avera Health's COVID-19 response page.