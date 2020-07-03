BBQ Heaven offers cooking tips for 4th of July

It’s 4th of July weekend and folks are eager to get their grills out to cook some delicious barbeque, so staff at BBQ Heaven have some tips to help.

If you're on grill duty, Head Chef Willie Bertsch recommends keeping it simple.

"If nothing else just get some brats, some hot dogs, anything like that is easy. Anyone can cook steak, they can cook brats, they can cook hot dogs,” said Bertsch.

When cooking he says it's important to focus on seasonings.

"Seasoning is about 50 percent of your grilling. Not only grilling it good, but the taste that you're going to have in the end,” said Bertsch.

But how much seasoning should you add?

“You can't put too much seasoning on within reason because as the fat renders out, whether it's a hamburger, whether it's a steak or whatever, it's going to fall off,” said Bertsch.

When applying the seasoning he says to rub it into the meat.

"The reason you do that is, because there are dried herbs in the good spices, not the cheap stuff, but the better spices there's dry herbs in there and there's oil in those dry herbs. So what you're trying to do, that's why they call it a rub, you're going to rub it into your steak, into your pork butt, into your brisket because you want to get those oils out. If you don't get the oils out it will fall off and you won't get that flavor,” said Bertsch.

Once the meat is cooked it can be served as is or you can elevate it. For example, turning pork shoulder into pork carnitas and adding your own ingredients like coleslaw.

"It's just cabbage, red and green cabbage that's got lime juice, orange juice, and a little bit of olive oil on it,” said Bertsch.

Also, don't worry if it doesn't come out perfect, part of the fun is learning.

BBQ Heaven also holds classes for barbeque enthusiasts who want to learn more cooking techniques. And they have a BBQ Pit Boy's Pitmasters club.

For more information click here