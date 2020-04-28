'Back to Normal Plan' encourages a return of normalcy for South Dakota

Governor Noem's plan puts plenty of trust with her constituents. She says putting the power in the hands of South Dakotans is where it belongs. The plan outlines guidelines for individuals, employers, schools, health care providers, and local government. The plan is based on increased testing capacity and continued improvement in South Dakota's projected peak hospitalization.

For employers:

-It encourages good hygiene and sanitation practices

-Asks employees to stay home if sick

-Screen employees when appropriate

-Continue to be innovative when keeping space between people

Noem says there are still more positive tests that will come to light and we have yet to reach the projected peak hospitalization rate. While the improvements are promising, most business owners say they are going to continue using caution as they try to minimize the effects of the virus.