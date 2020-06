Backers of the rally announce that the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will go on, even if the city votes to opt-out.

In a press release Wednesday, sturgis.com states over 50 businesses have said they will be open and ready to host the rally regardless of how the Sturgis City Council votes on Monday. The list includes area venues, campgrounds, and hospitality businesses.

This year's rally will be the 80th anniversary and will run August 7th through the 16th.