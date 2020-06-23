Bagged grocery store salad sickens more than 100 in 7 states

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled bagged salad distributed to a dozen Midwestern states by Hy-Vee, Aldi and Jewel-Osco grocery stores after 122 people in seven states were sickened.

Nineteen have been hospitalized.

The salad mix is contaminated with cyclospora, a parasite that can cause severe diarrhea.

The salad mix is packaged as Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salads, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the most people sickened are in Iowa with 54 and Illinois with 30. Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin also have reported illnesses. Officials say the salad was also sold in South Dakota, though illnesses have been reported there.

