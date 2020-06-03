Ballot counting spills over into Wednesday

The election has become a two-day event in South Dakota.

Ohio's Secretary of State Frank LaRose and the Ohio Grocer Association announced a partnership to allow consumers to pick up absentee ballot applications in grocery stores for Ohio's primary election.

After a long night of going through absentee ballots, Wednesday has been spent waiting for the results of several races locally.

Volunteers started processing absentee ballots at 10 A.M. Wednesday morning at the Old Courthouse Museum.

“The number of absentee ballots was astronomical between the city and the county. So, it added a dimension of difficulty that we did our best to try and anticipate and deal with," said Sioux Falls City Clerk Tom Greco.

The historical number of in-person and mail-in absentee votes, due to health concerns over COVID-19, needed over 150 volunteers to process ballots since Tuesday.

He added, “We’re thinking somewhere between 16,000 and 17,000 ballots absentee-wise for the city-school election. We’ve had over 13,000 ballots cast in person.”

Greco says this could be a preview of what November’s elections might look like.

“I think a lot of people who’ve never absentee voted before absentee voted this time. I think a lot of them may find it easier on their end. But, certainly we’ll have to make adjustments, you know, staffing wise, resource wise, to be able to handle the volumes that we’ve been seeing," said Greco.

Greco said so far, it’s been successful in terms of maintaining the integrity of the election.

He said, “We could have rushed, we could’ve done things half way but we went through the process that we always go through. Certainly we learned some lessons from that, but I think the integrity of the process is foremost. If it takes a lot longer to do it that way, then that’s how we’re gonna do it.”

At around 5:00 P.M., a volunteer said it looked like they had a few hours to go and would most likely be done counting around midnight.