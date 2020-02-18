Bankruptcy will not financially impact Boy Scouts in South Dakota

Despite the Boy Scouts of America filing for Bankruptcy, the Sioux Council Boy Scouts in Sioux Falls says the impact on them is minimal. It does not rely on the national organization for funding.

Sioux Council stretches across 61 counties in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa, and the lack of money at the national level of Boy Scouts of America, does not impact Boy Scouts in South Dakota.

Tom Smotherman, Sioux Council Scout Executive said, “We are our own independent corporation; we certainly have to follow policies that are dictated by the national office. We receive no money from them financially.”

Although the Sioux Council doesn’t get financial help from the Boy Scouts of America, they do get some benefits.

"We pay service fees to the national organization to provide us things like program support materials that they can purchase on a bulk level for a national organization that would cost us much more if we did it here locally,” Smotherman added.

The Bankruptcy comes after many sex-abuse lawsuits nationwide.

“First and foremost in all of scouting is the safety of our youth,” he said. “And we certainly are upset that in the past we have potentially had leaders who have harmed youth. That’s unacceptable.”

So unacceptable, that Sioux Council officials say their leaders go through training to try and avoid those situations.

“All of our programs require two-deep leadership; never should we have a youth alone with an adult. We make sure that all of our leaders have gone through our youth protection training,” said Smotherman.