Barbara Corcoran of ‘Shark Tank’ is scammed out of $400K

“Shark Tank” investor and host Barbara Corcoran is used to making million-dollar deals, so a $400,000 invoice was little more than a blip in the course of daily business.

Barbara Corcoran of ‘Shark Tank’ was scammed out of nearly $400,000 in a phishing attack. (Source: CNN, HLN)

Only one problem, it was a phishing scam.

Corcoran said someone emailed the fake invoice to her bookkeeper earlier this week.

The scammer used what initially looked like her assistant’s email address, but on a closer look, it was misspelled by one letter.

The bookkeeper didn't catch it and wired $389,000 to the email address.

When the bookkeeper later followed up with an email to the assistant's correct address, they realized what had happened.

But by then it was too late, and the scammer had disappeared.

Corcoran tweeted: “Lesson learned: Be careful when you wire money!”