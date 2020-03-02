Barrel House donating 10% of sales Monday to Pajama Project

The Barrel House in Sioux Falls is serving up a chance to help kids in need.

The restaurant is donating 10 percent of all food and beverage sales on Monday to the South Dakota Chapter of the Pajama Program.

The money will go toward buying pajamas for kids at Children's Inn and Children's Home. A pair of pajamas might not seem like a big deal but organizers say it can make a significant difference.

“If the children can put on a nice new pair of pajamas and have a book read to them, or read a book, they're going to have a good night. And if they have a good night, they're going to have a good day the next day. So we're just trying to help them over that hurdle because night time can sometimes be the toughest times for kiddos that are in certain situations such as that,” says Lorie Hogstad, the President of the South Dakota chapter

If you aren't able to make it Monday night you can still visit the South Dakota Pajama Program's Facebook page for ways to get involved.

