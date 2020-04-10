Beadle County's rebounds from COVID-19 outbreak

There have been 22 positive cases of COVID-19, and two deaths in Beadle County. Weekly community briefings are held at the Huron City Hal to educate the community.

"We want to try and keep our public informed," said Huron Mayor Paul Aylward.

The 'Beadle County Unified Task Force,' guided by Public Information Officer Mark Johnson, leads the way in addressing issues related to COVID-19.

"We started planning back in late January. We started meeting, the March 16th is actually when we activated the Emergency Operation Center," said Mark Johnson, Public Information Officer for the Beadle County Unified Task Force.

The briefings are being held via video conference. Johnson said these public meetings provide answers to area residents.

"We had Department of Health Officials, Doctors, City and County Elected leaders, Department of Labor, Small Business Administration, and a personal Banker," Johnson said.

Ttoday's conference gave residents access to financial experts, people emailed in questions they had to address monetary issues.

"And with the Department of Labor, how people can react if they're having problems," Aylward said.

Huron Mayor Paul Aylward tells me the public has received the leaders decisions with a positive reception.

"The input I'm getting is mostly positive and people think that we're on the right path," Aylward said.

As pleased as City and County leaders are with the decrease in positive cases, they all agree they can't ease up now.

"The Task Force will continue to meet and we're trying to put together an overflow facility, and that's what we've been working on most of the time right now," Aylward said.