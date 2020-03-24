'Bear hunts' pop up in windows around Sioux Falls

You may have noticed bears and other stuffed animals popping up in the windows of homes, apartments, and businesses around Sioux Falls.

It turns out, they are part of an effort to bring some cheer as the community continues to deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

It's called a "bear hunt." People put stuffed animals in their windows so children can try and spot them when they go on walks or drives with their families.

The idea has spread through social media. It is aims to give families something to do as many activities - including school - have closed as officials work to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Have you spotted any bears? Send us your photos for our gallery focusing on positive stories that have emerged as people continue to deal with the outbreak.