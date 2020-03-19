Better Business Bureau warns of increasing COVID-19 scams

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is reminding everyone to be vigilant as scams are increasing related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BBB says to use common-since precautions and that if you have to travel to find reliable sources as these scams continue.

The BBB is also reminding consumers to be vigilant of price-gouging high-demand products such as hand sanitizers, tissues, toilet paper, and face masks.

“Besides receiving reports about price-gouging, BBB has also been hearing about fake cures, phony prevention measures, deceiving ads, government grant scams and other cons exploiting the public’s fear of the coronavirus," said BBB President and CEO Jim Hegarty. “There are no cures for COVID-19 at this time, and a preventative vaccine is at least a year or more away from being developed.”

For more information, visit bbb.org/coronavirus.