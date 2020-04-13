Biden campaign announces South Dakota endorsements

On Monday Joe Biden's presidential campaign announced endorsements from ten political leaders and activists in the state. Among them is former South Dakota United States Senator Tim Johnson.

"During my time in the Senate, Barb and I got to know Jill and Joe Biden both personally and professionally.....We saw up close that Joe has always been a man of sincere honesty, empathy, and integrity – he keeps his word and tirelessly goes to bat for American families. He took on big fights in the Senate – from the Violence Against Women Act to climate change – and he got results. We're confident that in the White House, Joe can unite America and restore the soul of this country." Johnson said in a statement released by the Biden campaign.

Also backing Biden is the Minority Leader of the South Dakota House of Representatives, Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls.

"As we navigate a global pandemic and constant chaos from the Trump Administration, we desperately need a candidate who can bring strong, steady leadership to the White House – that's Joe Biden....Joe represents the best of America – resilience, empathy, and integrity. He can be a president our children can look up to and learn from his example. I know Joe will restore honor to the White House, and I look forward to voting for him in the South Dakota primary." Smith said in the same Biden Campaign statement.

In addition to Johnson and Smith, eight other South Dakotans have also announced their support for Biden;

*Democratic activist Barb Johnson

*State Representative Linda Duba of Sioux Falls

*State Representative Ryan Cwach of Yankton

*State Representative Steve McCleerey of Sisseton

*State Representative Ray Ring of Vermillion

*State Senator Susan Wismer of Britton

*Former South Dakota Democratic Party Chairwoman Ann Tornberg

*Former South Dakota AFL-CIO president Mark Anderson

