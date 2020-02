A popular country music duo is returning to Sioux Falls.

Big & Rich will perform at this year's Sioux Empire Fair, officials announced Wednesday.

The duo will perform Monday, Aug. 30 at the Campbell's Main Stage. They will be joined Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister.

The show is free with paid fair admission on the Campbell’s Main Stage. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under