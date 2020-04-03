Big Stone Lake Area Chamber of Commerce raises over $100,000 for local businesses

One community is going the extra mile to support its local businesses as they face strain from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Big Stone Lake Area Chamber of Commerce raised over $100,000 in a campaign to help community businesses.

Organizers say they raised money by selling gift certificates from local businesses. 53 businesses took part in the campaign, which raised a total of $107,275.

Over 2,000 gift certificates were sold. Most businesses got between $4,000-$6,000 in the campaign, though one restaurant made $9,000.

The Big Stone Lake Area Chamber of Commerce serves Ortonville, Big Stone City, and other area businesses.