Defense rests without Weinstein testifying at rape trial

The defense has rested its case in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial. His lawyers relied on just a few witnesses to supplement aggressive cross-examination aimed at undercutting his accusers all while keeping the disgraced Hollywood producer off the witness stand.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial in New York, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

It was expected that Weinstein wouldn’t take the stand to avoid giving prosecutors the opportunity to grill him on cross-examination about disturbing allegations that six of his accusers detailed for a Manhattan jury of seven men and five women.

The 67-year-old Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex in 2006 on a different woman.

Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

