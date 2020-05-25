Bike sales soar during COVID-19 pandemic

Since the pandemic, items like toilet paper and sanitizer have flown off the shelves. Now there's a surge in another product that's allowing people to enjoy the outdoors while practicing social distancing.

Bike shops like Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls continue to stay busy.

”We’ve been swamped ever since about the middle of March. With gyms closed, with sports events being postponed everyones looking for other ways to get outside and be active and cycling is one of the ways they’ve done that,” said Spoke-N-Sport Owner Chad Pickard.

Their service requests have nearly doubled as people pull their bikes out of storage.

”Which, right now if you brought your bike in today it would probably be three weeks before you get it back if it’s a major repair,” said Pickard.

And new bikes are leaving the store at a fast pace.

”Our vendors and our distributors are running low. We do have bikes right now and we have more coming in, but we are low and so some people are having to wait a week or two to get a bike,” said Pickard.

However, some brands could be out for months. Staff are doing what they can to try to keep up with the demand.

”We’re able to pull from some markets that maybe either aren’t selling as many bikes or maybe the retailers are closed and can’t sell bikes,” said Pickard.

“As of right now, we have probably close to 500 bikes on back order that will be shipping hopefully within the next couple weeks.”

Pickard is a big advocate for biking and is excited to see more people getting interested in it.

”The best thing to see is moms and dads riding around with their kids pulling trailers,” said Pickard.

He hopes that doesn’t stop.

”When someone says the pandemic is over, we hope people don’t put their bikes away. We hope that people keep them out and continue to use them,” said Pickard.

