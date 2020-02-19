Bill aimed at fighting spread of zebra mussels advances in legislature

Legislation to prevent the spread of zebra mussels in South Dakota is headed for the state Senate.

Dakota Radio Group reports it received unanimous approval from the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Tuesday.

The bill, which has already passed the House, requires people to decontaminate their boats by cleaning and draining them after leaving the water. It also creates inspection stations.

Reproducing populations of zebra mussels were discovered in Lewis and Clark Lake and in the Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam in 2015. It was found to have spread to Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case last year.

Zebra mussels can cause a foul taste and smell in drinking water, increase algae and alter aquatic food chains.