Bill to Hire law enforcement officers for State Brand Board

South Dakota lawmakers are set to consider a bill hiring certified law enforcement officers to enforce the rules and regulations of the State Brand Board.

HB 1112 specifically authorizes the State Brand Board to hire up to four law enforcement officers, separate and apart from brand inspectors who are not certified law enforcement officers.

The State Brand Board has previously employed law officers but a reorganization within state government several years ago placed those officers under the control of the Attorney General.

HB 1112 was brought by Dist 29 Republican Thomas Brunner and would declare an emergency to allow the Brand Board to hire it’s own law officers if the measure is approved.

The bill comes before the House Ag and Natural Resources Committee Tuesday morning in Pierre.