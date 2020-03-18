Bishop Dudley Hospitality House extends hours, implements new rules to protect guests

When you walk through the doors of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, you can smell the clean.

For the 130 guests at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, precautions are being taken for their health and safety.

Director Madeline Shields says there are new rules. "We have put in four handwashing stations for our lobby. We rented those, as folks come into the building their washing their hands," said Shields.

And the cleaning has ramped up. "We sanitize with bleach and water. We're doing the floors, the bathrooms. We've been power washing the bathrooms with bleach and water. And so, these are really not different measures that we're taking, but we're doing them much more often than we've ever done before," said Shields.

Because the neighboring Banquet has converted to only meals to go, the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House has extended their hours, allowing guests to eat all three meals in their facility, rather than just lunch. The staff is covering extended shifts.

"We have to keep these doors open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to accommodate the people who have nowhere else to go," said Shields.

Shields says social distancing is a challenge because there simply is not enough room for those who seek shelter from the cold, a warm cup of coffee, and a place for the night.

"We had 99 men 31 women stay last night. We have 80 beds for men and beds for 20 women," said Shields.

The coronavirus threat has also threatened the stability of those who are just getting on their feet again, like Dewayne French. "You put me in the kitchen and I'm the happiest guy around," said French.

He was thrilled to have had a full-time job at a restaurant, a goal to get his own place and be reunited with his two dogs. Two days later: "My manager walked over to me and said Dewayne nothing against you or anything, but our main boss from Minneapolis come down, and basically, all of our hours got cut," said French.

The job hunt is on again. For now, the shelter is his home. Cleaned from top to bottom, but challenging when it comes to social distancing, in an overcapacity shelter.

The Bishop Dudley hospitality house needs items such as masks, sturdy paper plates, paper goods, bleach, and sanitizing wipes. Monetary donations to cover the extra payroll expenses are also needed. They also hope to have the handwashing stations become permanent, with gifts to or donations to cover the expenses.