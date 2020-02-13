Bitter cold freezes South Dakota

When it's this cold outside, it's hard on everything, from your car to your pets. There are a few good things to remember when temperatures plummet well below zero.

Bundle up! Temperatures in the teens return Tuesday, Dec.10. (Photo: Pixaby)

When taking a pet outside, remember the cold is hard on them too, not just you, and can be especially damaging to the bottom of their paws and tips of their ears.

Use common sense, keeping walks short, and if your pet looks uncomfortable, go in immediately.

Nasty weather is tough on your car engine too --

“That oil has gotten really really thick and it makes the engine super hard to turnover, plus the chemicals in the battery aren't going to work nearly as well, so you want to make sure you give your car every fighting chance even if it's a few years old, make sure you get in the car turn off the fan turn off the heater turn off the radio, then hit the ignition,” says Training Manager Matt Branjord.

But what needs the most attention in our community are the people who have the least.

It is especially important to make donations of warm clothes and food to shelters when the conditions are so punishing, doing everything possible to get people out of the elements.

But staff also say the best donation can be your time.

“Community involvement is huge. If you can spend an hour, a day, a week, with somebody and warm them up mentally and spiritually, that's what we're looking for people need friendships, and we have a lot of people without friends,” says the Union Gospel Mission CFO Eric Weber.

