Black Lives Matter protest being planned for Saturday

A Black Lives Matter protest is being planned for this weekend in Sioux Falls.

Organizers originally planned to march from McKennan Park down Phillips Avenue to Falls Park on Saturday beginning at 2 pm. Organizers now plan on a demonstration on Minnesota and 41st Street.

The Facebook event page states it’s a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and racism.

“I think we’ve got a really good, strong relationship with the community and we’ve been getting a lot of support from community members as well. But it’s not always the same, what we’re doing here in Sioux Falls doesn’t translate to the whole rest of the county. Some of this, I believe, is people expressing their frustration with what’s happening nationwide. There’s nothing wrong with that, we just want to make sure that they are going to be safe,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

The Facebook event page asks that people not come with the intent of inciting violence or destroying property.

Sioux Falls Police say the organizer still have not yet been granted the necessary permits for a large gathering.