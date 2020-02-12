Blizzard warning in Dakotas, Minnesota

Forecasters have posted a blizzard warning for the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota as snow, strong winds and plunging temperatures move in.

The storm is creating difficult travel conditions early Wednesday with a large number of schools canceling classes, including North Dakota State University and Minnesota State University Moorhead.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation issued a no travel advisory for the northern Red River Valley.

Meteorologists expected wind gusts to 50 mph and whiteout conditions, especially in open, rural areas. Snow accumulations will be low, at 1 to 2 inches expected, but the wind is expected to blow around existing snow, potentially leading to ground blizzards.

First Alert meteorologist Aaron Doudna said wind chills will drop to -20 to -40 by Thursday morning.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

