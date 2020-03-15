Blood donations dwindling for blood banks

Community Blood Bank is working to maintain an adequate blood supply for the 36 hospitals it services. A strong cold and flu season combined with the threat of COVID-19 places blood donations at a premium.

According to the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB), “Blood centers across the country are experiencing a decrease in donation appointments and cancellation of blood drives due to travel restrictions and social distancing efforts. There is a potential to adversely impact the availability of blood as more blood drives may be canceled, fewer healthy donors will be available to sustain the blood supply.

Community Blood Bank is the sole blood provider to 36 local hospitals including Avera McKennan Hospital, Sanford Medical Center, Sanford Children’s Hospital, Avera Heart Hospital, Sanford Heart Hospital, Sioux Falls V.A. Medical Center and the Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org) weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health. If you are exhibiting cold or flu symptoms, such as a cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat or traveled outside of the country, had close contact with someone who might have COVID-19 or traveled on a cruise ship, you are unable to donate at this time.

Please bring a valid identification at the time of registration. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluid prior to donating blood.

For additional information, a complete listing of blood drive locations and donor room hours log onto www.cbblifeblood.org or call 877-877-3070.