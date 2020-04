As the coronavirus pandemic continues, blood donations are still a priority.

Community Blood Bank staff say they are seeing strong participation at their pop-up blood bank drives in Sioux Falls and around the area.

The blood supply for the 36 area hospitals is strong and stable because of donors meeting demands.

The next blood drive is scheduled for Monday in Sioux Falls at Stan Houston Equipment Company from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.