Body found along Big Sioux River in Downtown Sioux Falls

A sergeant with the Sioux Falls Police Department said a body was found Wednesday afternoon near Downtown Sioux Falls.

The investigation happened along the Big Sioux River near the viaduct along 10th Street.

No other details have been released at this point, but the sergeant said we should learn more at Thursday's police briefing at 10:30 AM. Stick with Dakota News Now as we learn more about this developing story.

This is the second body found along the Big Sioux River in Downtown Sioux Falls in less than two weeks. The first was found April 5th by someone walking along the river north of 6th Street. No foul play is suspected in that case.