Pennington County authorities believe they found the body of 66-year-old Larry Genzlinger.

Genzlinger - from Howard - was last seen October first of last year while on an Elk hunting trip with his nephew.

Pennington County authorities say a body matching Genzlinger's description was found Tuesday afternoon by a man who was repairing his fence.

The location -- near Deerfield Park -- is about 2 miles from where Genzlinger was last seen.

An autopsy is scheduled tomorrow.