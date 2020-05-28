Body pulled from Rapid City creek is missing man

Police say a body pulled from a Rapid City creek this week in that of a man who had been missing since last week.

The man is identified as 41-year-old Jason Rush of Rapid City.

Police had been searching for Rush since he was reported missing on May 19.

An autopsy has been done, but authorities are waiting for toxicology test results before a cause of death is determined. The Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team recovered Rush’s body on Tuesday.

