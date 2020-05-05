Books n Brewz Pizzeria stays afloat thanks to anonymous investor

After not even being in business for a year yet, Books n Brews Pizzeria was blindsided by the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to an anonymous investor, the business, and the books, will remain open.

It was about a month ago, Travis Graham, and his girlfriend Angela Kull, found themselves in what seemed like an impossible situation. Their restaurant was being dragged down by the coronavirus pandemic.

​Graham, who manages the restaurant, says the expenses to run the establishment were going to cost too much to ever recover.

"We didn't want to hold out and have the bills pile up to where we could not ever get ahead again," Graham said. "So we decided to close the doors, and do it quickly."

After the initial announcement, a conerned citizen saw an article on Facebook about the closure, prompting them to contact the business with an offer to not only keep the restaurant afloat, but propel it forward.

Graham says, at first, it seemed to good to be true.

​"We didn't even say yes right away, it took awhile," Graham said. "It's the same idea as borrowing money again, we don't want to be in debt to anybody, (the investor) said it's not going to be like that at all, I want to help you guys stay open and become even bigger than you were before."

Graham says the mystery man has kept his word by helping Books n Brews expand its marketing and advertising campaigns.

Angela, the offical owner of the business, tells me she is grateful about how everything has turned out.

"Its been an insane rollercoaster, I mean extreme highs, lows, everything in between, but we're so glad to be back in here," Kull said.

Travis agrees, and says he doesn't think they'll ever be able to repay their investor for their gratitude.

"You really can't put a word on the way you feel about it, or the thankfulness you have for him, or anything, it's just unreal yet," Graham said.

Books n Brewz Pizzeria officially reopened this past Friday for carryout and delivery, and plans to reopen the restaurant and bar portion of business once the city council eases restrictions on businesses.