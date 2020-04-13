Boys and Girls Club virtual Programming

Finding unique ways to interact with the members is something the staff at the Boys and Girls Club have been working on.

"We do virtual programming everyday at three o'clock," said Megan Reshetar, the Program Director with the Boys and Girls Club of Aberdeen.

The staff create Facebook videos for the club members to watch at home, giving the kids an opportunity to follow along with what's happening in the video.

"A lot of positive feedback from parents and kids. They usually leave a comment on our Facebook posts of what they did for the activity, how they did it, that kind of thing," Reshetar said.

Art, Science, and Technology are some of the interactive videos the staff creates.

"We originally do a STEM Club here once a week, but now we're just doing it online once a week, just simple projects with stuff they have in their house," said Madison Gross, the Club's Education Director.

One of the other ideas they would like to see more kids participate in is 'Homework Help.'

"We are just there to answer any question the kids may have about homework. We started it about two weeks ago, and it's really just so we can interact with our kids again," said Megan Serr, Control Center Supervisor.

Interaction and being helpful is what the virtual programming is all about.

The club is still doing their breakfast and lunch program too, which has served 13,000 kids in the in the past three weeks.